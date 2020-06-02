Sky Brown: British skateboarder recovering after life-threatening fall

Sky Brown is set to compete for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics

Eleven-year-old British skateboarder Sky Brown has said her helmet saved her life after a horror fall during training.

Brown, who is targeting the Tokyo Olympics next year where skateboarding will make its debut, was rushed to hospital by helicopter after falling in training in California on Thursday.

Brown was reportedly unresponsive on arrival at hospital with her father Stewart saying there were fears for her life as she suffered a fractured skull, but she is now recovering and has posted a video on social media.

"I don't usually post my falls or talk about them because I want people to see the fun in what I do, but this was my worst fall and I just want everyone to know that I'm OK," Brown said.

"It's OK to fall sometimes. I'm just going to get back up and push even harder.

"I know there's a lot going on in the world right now and I want everyone to know that whatever we do we've got to do it with love and happiness."

In a message alongside the video, Brown added: "This was my worst fall yet. My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me. I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive."

Brown is hoping to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian in Tokyo, with the Games postponed until next summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.