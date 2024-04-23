Noah Lyles: Sprinter to headline 100m in London's Diamond League event ahead of Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles has been confirmed to compete in the men's 100m on July 20 in London; Lyles won three gold medals at last year's World Athletics Championships and is among the Team USA medal favourites for the summer Olympics in Paris
Tuesday 23 April 2024 14:13, UK
Six-time world champion sprinter Noah Lyles has confirmed he will feature in the Wanda Diamond League series event in London this summer ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Lyles will feature in the men's 100m on Saturday July 20 at the London Stadium as part of the London Athletic Meet, the last major sporting competition before the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics takes place the following Friday.
The American won three gold medals at last year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, making it a clean sweep in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, with Lyles relishing the opportunity to return to London to prepare for the Olympics.
"Last year was my first time competing in London and to run such a fast time was a great experience," Lyles said. "The atmosphere in the London Stadium was incredible and I could feel the energy coming from the crowd.
"I always want to give something special to all those who come out to see us, and I look forward to doing that at this year's Diamond League event in July."
Lyles returns to the London Stadium after running one of the quickest 200m in history at the event last year, when he clocked 19.47. The time was the quickest in 2023 and set him up for his trio of world titles the following month.
"We are really excited to be announcing one of the world's best athletes for the London Athletics Meet with just under three months to go," said Cherry Alexander, strategic lead for major events at UK Athletics.
"Noah has established himself as one of the greatest sprinters in the history of the sport, and after his stunning 200m performance at the London Stadium last year, we are delighted to be welcoming him back to contest the 100m, just a matter of days before the Olympic Games gets under way."
The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place from Friday July 26 to Sunday August 11, with the athletics starting on August 1.
