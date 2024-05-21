Hannah Cockroft wins seventh 100m gold in row at World Para Athletics Championships in Japan

Great Britain's Hannah Cockroft has won a seventh-straight 100m gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan.

Cockroft had broken the championship record in her qualifying race, clocking 16.67 seconds, and then stormed to victory in the T34 100 metres final in 16.89 seconds.

It's the 31-year-old's 15th world title in all, to go with her seven Paralympic gold medals.

Hanyu Lan took silver for China in 18.95 seconds, with Japan's Moe Onodera claiming bronze just ahead of Fabienne Andre, who placed fourth with a season's best 19.42.

Cockroft feels the trip to Kobe has given her a glimpse into the challenges ahead later this summer at the Paris Paralympics, which start on August 28.

"When I crossed that line, it is a sigh of relief, because I am the one with the target on my back," Cockroft said in an interview with British Athletics.

"I am the one that everyone is watching with the times. In the call room, everything I did I felt every set of eyes on me. This morning I was the only one wearing a jacket in call - tonight everyone was wearing a jacket.

"It is scary when you know that you are the one being watched, but we have done it for another year."

Cockroft, who is also targeting a fifth-straight 800m gold at the Worlds later this week, added: "There is a lot of talent [coming through] - I think in the next few years I am going to have some battles on my hands.

"But hopefully right now I have sent a message that I am pushing strong, am pushing well and am still on the top for now."

Cockroft's 100m success is the fourth golf for Great Britain in Kobe, following on from Sabrina Fortune (F20 shot), Hollie Arnold (F46 javelin) and Jonathan Broom-Edwards (T64 high jump).

