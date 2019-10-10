Paralympian mounts aircraft as part of Extinction Rebellion protests

James Brown climbed on top of an aircraft at London City Airport

Paralympic bronze medallist James Brown has been arrested after climbing on top of a plane at London City Airport as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests.

Firefighters tried to help Brown down from the British Airways aircraft on Thursday afternoon.

Brown, who was involved in a similar protest at Heathrow Airport last month, was eventually removed from the roof of the aircraft and arrested by police.

"This is all about the climate and the ecological crisis," he said.

"We're protesting against government inaction on climate and ecological breakdown.

"They declare a climate emergency and then do nothing about it. In fact, they go the opposite direction."

Brown, who is partially-sighted, picked up a bronze medal alongside pilot Damien Shaw in the tandem road trial event at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

The 55-year-old has represented Ireland at world and European level in a number of different sports including athletics, swimming and skiing.