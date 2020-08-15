Cycling News

Home

Remco Evenepoel falls off bridge after crash during Tour of Lombardy

Evenepoel was conscious when he arrived at Como hospital

Last Updated: 15/08/20 5:53pm

Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling from a bridge during the Tour of Lombardy
Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling from a bridge during the Tour of Lombardy

Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital after a crash into a ravine during the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday.

The race favourite went over a bridge barrier during a descent but was conscious when paramedics attended the scene.

Evenepoel remained conscious when he arrived at the hospital but will continue to be assessed.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, 20, was around fourth in the leading group who were descending off the Colma di Sormano - the highest climb on the race.

The team released the following statement: "He (Remco Evenepoel) is at the Como hospital, where he is conscious and his condition is being assessed by the medical team. We hope to have more news soon."

The Belgian prospect already has more wins than any other rider this season with nine, they include victories at the Tour of Poland and the Volta a Burgos.

The Tour of Poland is also the race where Evenepoel's team-mate Fabio Jakobsen crashed at the finish line on stage one.

Also See:

The 23-year-old was in a coma for two days but avoided serious injury to his brain and spine.

The Dutch rider returned home this week to continue his recovery from serious facial injuries.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK