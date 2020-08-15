Remco Evenepoel falls off bridge after crash during Tour of Lombardy

Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling from a bridge during the Tour of Lombardy

Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital after a crash into a ravine during the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday.

The race favourite went over a bridge barrier during a descent but was conscious when paramedics attended the scene.

Evenepoel remained conscious when he arrived at the hospital but will continue to be assessed.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, 20, was around fourth in the leading group who were descending off the Colma di Sormano - the highest climb on the race.

The team released the following statement: "He (Remco Evenepoel) is at the Como hospital, where he is conscious and his condition is being assessed by the medical team. We hope to have more news soon."

First update on @EvenepoelRemco. He is at the Como hospital, where he is conscious and his condition is being assessed by the medical team. We hope to have more news soon.#ILombardia pic.twitter.com/QJwoOar9HD — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 15, 2020

The Belgian prospect already has more wins than any other rider this season with nine, they include victories at the Tour of Poland and the Volta a Burgos.

The Tour of Poland is also the race where Evenepoel's team-mate Fabio Jakobsen crashed at the finish line on stage one.

The 23-year-old was in a coma for two days but avoided serious injury to his brain and spine.

The Dutch rider returned home this week to continue his recovery from serious facial injuries.