Valerie Loureda makes short work of Colby Fletcher on her MMA debut

Valerie Loureda lived up to her billing on her Bellator MMA debut as the 20-year-old taekwondo black belt made short work of Colby Fletcher.

Loureda showcased her arsenal of weapons in the flyweight match-up before turning up the heat to dispatch her opponent with a TKO victory at 2:55 of the opening round at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"This is a moment I've been dreaming of since I was little girl," an emotional Loureda said in her post-fight interview. "My whole life I dreamed of the moment I could have the platform to show my martial arts to the world."

Yaroslav Amosov stayed undefeated with a unanimous points decision over veteran Erick Silva.

The 25-year old Ukrainian was given a 29-27 and a pair of 29-28s to move 2-0 in Bellator.

Cheick Kongo battled his way to victory over former Bellator heavyweight champ Vitaly Minakov with a unanimous decision. The judges' scores were 30-27 and a pair of 29-28s in favour of the 43-year old Paris native (30-10-2).

Mirko Cro Cop was also awarded a unanimous decision with revenge over Roy Nelson having lost to his opponent at UFC 137.

Cro Cop was awarded the fight 30-27 and a pair of 29-28s as the 44-year-old made it 7-0 in rematches.

"Roy is tough, a hard puncher," Cro Cop said. "I will say it was more mentally hard for me than physically. It's always hard to go into rematch when you lose the first fight."

