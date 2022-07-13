Katie Archibald: Olympic champion out of Commonwealth Games

Katie Archibald has had to pull out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Olympic champion Katie Archibald has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games as she continues her recovery from a string of injury setbacks.

Archibald had been due to compete for Scotland in this summer's Commonwealth Games and was set to come up against England's Dame Laura Kenny with whom she had won Madison gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

But Archibald, the reigning Commonwealth individual pursuit champion, has said a string of injuries now means she will not be ready to race when the track cycling begins later this month.

"With a very heavy heart I've decided to withdraw from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games," Archibald wrote on social media.

Archibald had a tremendous year in 2021, but has now been curtailed by injuries

Her Olympic Madison gold was part of an outstanding 2021 for Archibald, who also won an Olympic silver medal in the team pursuit, became the world omnium champion and took European titles in the omnium, scratch race and Madison, winning the latter along with Scotland team-mate Neah Evans.

But after having shoulder surgery at the start of this year, she suffered concussion and a broken collarbone while competing in the World Cup in Glasgow in May.

At the end of May, Archibald injured both ankles when she was struck by a driver while on a training ride.

"I scheduled time off in January this year to recover from shoulder surgery, but since then I've managed to fit in, unscheduled: a back fracture; Covid; a concussion; a broken collarbone; another surgery; and (the final cherry on top) two sprained ankles and a big ballooned leg," the 28-year-old said.

"I've tried my hardest to keep my head up, and I've certainly had enough support," Archibald continued.

"But I'm not coping. Representing Scotland means so much to me, but right now I'm simply not fit for the task."

Archibald had also won the points race silver at the Commonwealth Games four years ago, and her withdrawal will come as a significant blow to Scotland given cycling was their most successful sport at the last Commonwealth Games.

England has also lost an Olympic gold medallist from their Commonwealth Games team. Jonny Brownlee has had to withdraw from the triathlon squad.

He fractured his elbow and wrist after a crash at the World Triathlon Championship series last month, an incident that New Zealand's Hayden Wilde subsequently apologised for. Brownlee had not been able to recover in time.