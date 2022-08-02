Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty wins 50m breaststroke title; Olivia Breen, Joe Fraser secure golds

The trio of Team England gold medallists all produced outstanding performances in Birmingham

Adam Peaty ended a rollercoaster few days at the Commonwealth Games on a high note as he claimed gold in the men's 50m breaststroke final.

Peaty's eight-year unbeaten run at the 100m distance ended on Sunday and he reflected he had expected too much of himself on his comeback from a broken foot he suffered in a training accident 10 weeks ago.

But he warned his rivals he was like a cornered lion ready to "bite" back and duly claimed the only major gold medal missing from his vast collection after touching the wall first in 26.76 seconds.

"I'm a much happier man. I had two options this morning, I either fight or I don't. If anyone knows me, I fight," he told the BBC.

Adam Peaty let his emotions out after securing the 50m title

"That means so much to me, the time I don't care about, but it means so much to me what I've been through over the last few months, the last year, the last five years...

"I lost my spark and to have it back now [means a lot]. This is what it is about. Mel, my coach, said to me this morning 'what would a kid do? What would you do when you were younger?'. So, I'm very happy."

Olivia Breen thrived on the Commonwealth Games stage at the Alexander Stadium

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sky Sports Scholar Olivia Breen won a gold medal for Wales in the women's T37/T38 100m.

Breen produced a stunning performance to run down defending champion Sophie Hahn and win in a new personal best time of 12.82. The medal was Wales' third gold of the Games and the first track and field medal to be awarded in Birmingham.

"I'm just so happy," Breen said after. "I got to the line and I did it! It means so much; it's nine years of hard work but I knew I had it in me. "I'm a determined person. I'm just so, so happy!"

Breen continued the gold medal rush of Sky Sports Scholars after Joe Fraser's stunning Commonwealth Games in the gymnastics at Arena Birmingham.

Fraser's final day of competition on Tuesday saw him win England's first gold in the men's parallel bars with a score of 15.000, the highest mark awarded on the apparatus this week. His team-mate Giarnni Regini-Moran took the silver medal.

Joe Fraser overcame significant injury to compete at the Games and finished with three gold medals

The 23-year-old, competing in his home city, had previously inspired England's team gold, before triumphing in the pommel horse final too.

Fraser has shown outstanding resilience to just take part in these Games, after overcoming a ruptured appendix five weeks ago and a fractured foot just three weeks ago.

"We've got a lion on our leotard and on our chests and I feel pride," he told the BBC.

"I'm proud to say that I managed to deliver a routine out there, alongside someone I consider to be my brother - Giarnni - and it's his birthday. We both went out there, gave it our all and walked away with the one-two. It's incredible."