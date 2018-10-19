Samantha Kinghorn on Sky work experience boosting her confidence

Samantha Kinghorn looking at home in a very unfamiliar work environment

Samantha Kinghorn's day job involves brutal sessions in the gym and flying around an athletics track.

But the 22-year-old Sky Sports Scholar was not expecting an easy ride for a week's work experience at Sky in London.

Here's how she got on...

I was so nervous but everyone was so kind for my first day with the Sky Multi-Sports team!

Most of the day was working with the assistant producer for the NFL shows, being shown how you get ready to produce a show, setting up the scripts and scheduling.

It was all far more complicated and precise than I realised with every part of the show timed to the second.

I was also involved with cutting and editing the teaser videos for the big NFL game on the Sunday. It was so creative how they watched the previous week's games and pick out the good plays or players they wanted to highlight.

Sitting in the gallery and watching them film the pre-recorded NFL show was so amazing, seeing how it all worked and how professional the presenters were - even when having the directors count down and having the producer tell them what to say at all times.

1:14 Samantha on her challenging but amazing first year as a Sky Scholar Samantha on her challenging but amazing first year as a Sky Scholar

They made it all look so smooth.

I also helped on the TV tennis coverage of the Chinese ATP 500. This involved taking footage from an online source and adding our own commentators who were in the room next to us over the live stream.

This was amazing. I never thought this would have been or looked as easy as it did. The producer's job was listening to the guys filming the live stream and be ready to prompt our commentators on what would happen next which was a tricky process and so impressive.

I spent two days with the Sky Sports PR team which was really interesting and something I had been really interested in before the work experience. I had my own assignment which was discovering new ways to announce the news which made me feel really part of the team.

It meant a lot of research into other TV companies and looking on their websites and also social media to see if they had done anything that was a little different to announce new rights to shows.

This was tough as it wasn't like anything I'd done before. It was a lot of reading and I had to produce a work document. This was sent around the team which made feel like I had real responsibilities and I got to also add some of my own ideas.

The team were so great to work with and I got to hear what they had all done within the company which was a great insight into what PR was like at Sky.

I was back with the NFL team for my last day to work with the executive producer covering the live show which was so cool seeing everything behind the scenes.

It was so interesting watching the scheduling system where they have all the times and where the breaks should go.

They ran over in the first quarter so it was fascinating to see how the producer worked so seamlessly with the presenters to cut out other parts of the show to catch up on the end time.

Samantha was blown away by the professionalism and coolness of the TV teams

I was in the studio to watch the presenter which was incredible and I was so impressed how he ran a show with guests for nine hours with no autocue. His knowledge blew me away, prompting guests and chatting about all the relevant topics.

I was made to feel so welcome during my time at Sky and I felt so included. I learnt so many interesting things about how Sky actually works and how friendly the company is.

Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed my work experience. It was such a positive trip. I was a little out of my comfort zone, but it was such a great confidence builder.

I also met both of my mentors, which was lovely to spend some time with them on an individual basis.

It's just so amazing having such wonderful support as a Scholar and I'm so grateful for all these opportunities.