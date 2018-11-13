Swimmer Max Litchfield starts season with medals at BUCS Short Course Championships

Max Litchfield enjoyed the medals but his fitness and form is a huge boost

Swimmer Max Litchfield was delighted with his performances in Sheffield as he began his racing season at the BUCS Short Course Championships with more silverware.

The 23-year-old Sky Sports Scholar was in action at Ponds Forge having just returned from a high altitude training camp in Colorado.

With the Tokyo Olympics less than two years away, Litchfield looks in great shape and form after his European silver (400m IM) and bronze (200m IM) in Glasgow in the summer.

Competing for Sheffield Hallam at the weekend, he won the 400m Individual Medley and 200m IM, was second in the 200m Freestyle, 200m Backstroke and 100m Backstroke and wrapped up the event with fourth in the 4x50m Medley Relay.

"This competition is always a great meet to start the racing year," said Litchfield, who has also overcome a long-term back injury.

"I've just come back down from altitude and am in the middle of a real quality training block, so it's the perfect opportunity to practise race skills, under pressure and have some fun doing it.

"It's not often you get to race for your University instead of your club so it's great to make the most of it.

"The weekend was not only a great racing opportunity but a test to make sure my shoulder could withstand the strain of racing a tough weekend once again.

Litchfield enjoyed a stunning European Championships in Glasgow in August

"And 13 races later and some real quality work done, we can tick off that we are all on track!

"It wasn't about times or medals but about the process and executing the things we have put together in training over the past few weeks, but to get some medals along the way was a nice bonus.

"It's now back into another big three-week block of training and continue to build on the work we have done at altitude and over this past weekend and bring it all together for my target short course meet this winter."