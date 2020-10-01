Against Online Hate: Sky Sports sets out series of measures to fight online hate and abuse

Sky Sports announces commitment to tackling online hate and abuse

At Sky Sports, everybody is welcome - and that's a message we are proud to share.

Inclusion is integral to Sky, and few activities bring people together like sport. Whether participating, watching the action live, or talking about the big event, we all deserve to get satisfaction, joy and entertainment out of the sports we love.

At Sky Sports we are committed to covering all aspects of sport.

We are committed to doing more to tackle racism, highlight racial injustice and support communities impacted by racism.

We are committed to capturing the excitement and passion of all sports. We will shine a light on the issues affecting under-represented groups in sport and be a force for good to help sports grow at all levels.

Sky is also committed to diversity in sport, both as an employer, broadcaster and publisher. As we say, everybody is welcome.

The social media companies are best placed to deal with harmful content on their platforms, and we would like them to do more. As a publisher on social media platforms it is difficult for us to monitor and manage every comment that is posted and take action against every abusive or hateful comment.

But, we will use the power of our reach and our voice - and the voices of our people - to highlight the scale of online hate and the damage that it can inflict upon our people, the guests on our broadcasts and our customers.

We are committed to inspiring change. We will try to remove all hateful and abusive comments from our posts on our own and on social media channels.

From October 1, 2020 we renew our commitment to try to make Sky Sports' website and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

We will take the following action:

Sky Sports will use the power of its reach and voice to highlight the scale of online hate and abuse and the damage that it can inflict upon people We will seek to remove as many abusive and hateful comments posted on skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms as we can We will block users bringing hate to our comments sections on our website and channels on social media platforms We will report hate and abuse to the social media platforms We will report the most serious cases to the relevant authorities We strive to make our channels respectful places where sporting conversations thrive We will keep commissioning journalism that shines a light on social injustices and inequality in sport We will work with the social media platforms and policymakers to make their platforms safer and more respectful

We also need your help.

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Together we will strive to make our social media accounts a safe space for all fans.

Hate won't stop us in our goal of celebrating sport for all and all for sport.