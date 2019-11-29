Skier Marta Bassino set for second World Cup race in Killington after Austria disappointment

Alpine skier Marta Bassino is desperate to shine in America having struggled in the World Cup opener earlier in November.

The 23-year-old Italian Sky Sports Scholar was in buoyant mood after an intense training sessopm in Argentina during the summer, only to finish a disappointing 12th in the Giant Slalom in Austria in the first race of the season.

"I know the result was not the expected one," Bassino said. "However, every race has its own story and every time you need to be able to start from scratch and adapt yourself to different race situations."

Variable and testing situations is exactly what she has been getting stuck into the last few weeks with plummeting temperatures and rain on the slopes of Killington in Vermont, USA.

Ahead of this weekend's second event of the campaign, Bassino said: "I've had two weeks in America and the training sessions have been positive.

"My days consisted of training on the snow in the morning with gym sessions in the afternoon. We are now focusing on the last details of the second giant slalom of the season on Saturday.

"I've been working on my consistency and on the ability to express perfectly myself in both runs.

"I feel in good shape and I have really good feelings."