Francesca Summers impresses at Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Mexico

Francesca Summers stayed calm in a testing world final (copyright: Nuno Goncalves)

Francesca Summers produced a battling show in gruelling Mexican conditions to finish 20th at the Modern Pentathlon World Championships.

The 22-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has only recently started training full time for the five-discipline event having graduated from her fashion studies in Paris in the summer.

Competing alongside fellow Brits Jo Muir and Kate French, Summers returned to the sporting stage when, as a 19-year-old, she became Junior World Champion in 2015.

Smog and altitude were always going to be major factors and so it proved with a chaotic final discipline in the laser with Summers securing 20th place, with Muir 16th and French 19th.

It was the first time since 2013 three British women have finished inside the top 20 at the World Championships.

Summers and her GB team-mates overcame testing conditions in Mexico City (Copyright: Nuno Goncalves)

Summers said: "I didn't have the best start in the fencing but I kept fighting until the end.

"Being 20th in the world, having made such a sluggish start to the competition, and considering the tough conditions after only a few months of full-time training under my belt is still satisfying.

"There is so much more left to come and I can't wait to come back stronger next season."

Modern Pentathlon consists of five events - fencing, freestyle swimming (200m), equestrian show jumping and a combined final discipline involving pistol shooting and cross country running (3.2K).