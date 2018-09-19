Sky Sports Scholars reflect on an emotional 12 months

Samantha Kinghorn, Emily Appleton, Max Litchfield and Marta Bassino are enjoying Sky support

It's one year since our 12 Sky Sports Scholars linked up with the business for developmental, financial and mentoring support, helping them to "be the best they can be".

They open up on their journey over the last 12 months and why being a Scholar is boosting them in and out of the sporting arena.....

MARTA BASSINO (Italian skier)

This past year with Sky has been full of great feelings and good moments I will remember for all my life. I've also had challenges.

My season didn't start well and I worked hard to do my best. My races become worse and I needed a resolution. And so I restarted.

I got some good results like 10th in downhill, my best ranking ever in this discipline. The best thing was my podium in alpine combined just before leaving for the Olympics in South Korea which were amazing.

I am so grateful for Sky's support. Sky Italy help me in so many ways, like presenting and expressing myself in everyday life, on social media, in TV interviews.

I feel like a part of this amazing family because they are not only interested in my sport and training, but even in my personal development outside of my comfort zone.

MOLLY THOMPSON-SMITH (Climber)

The last year has been the best and worst months of my life. I became a professional athlete partnering Sky, climbed to my first World Cup medal and achieved a top-10 overall ranking.

I also ruptured three pulleys in one finger, had surgery, battled back to fitness and made it for the World Championships.

It has been a massive learning experience but I think I've grown in many ways and will make the most of this growth.

For the first time in my life, I've been able to focus solely on training, living and thinking like a professional athlete.

Molly Thompson-Smith has overcome a terrible hand injury to compete again

ELLEN KEANE (Para swimmer)

This may have been the best 12 months of my sporting career - especially with the European Championships at my home pool in Dublin. I was the main face for promotion so the pressure to deliver was real.

I spent the year travelling around the world to compete and train, trying to get the message across about it. My childhood dream came true on August 19 when I became European champion in the 100m Breaststroke SB8.

Being a Scholar has helped me get my message across Ireland about the importance and excitement of Paralympic sport.

It has helped me prepare professionally for my races and helped me travel for training and competing. I've also been introduced to incredible people and mentors I can turn to whenever I'm struggling or need support. I've grown as a person since becoming a Scholar.

DANIEL ALTMAIER (German tennis player)

The last year hasn't been easy for me. I have struggled with injury but I have learnt so much. I now appreciate things more than ever and just love the job I'm doing.

I'm so happy having the chance working together with Sky. It's a great opportunity and I have learned a lot, especially from the people working behind the scenes at Sky.

It's a big team working together, similar to my tennis and without a good squad you won't reach your goals.

FRANCESCA SUMMERS (Modern pentathlete)

I've successfully made the transition from full-time fashion student to full-time athlete. Bring on the next 12 months!

Being a Scholar has given me the freedom to find, receive and benefit from world-class coaching and competition experience. Without the financial backing, it just wouldn't have been possible.

Francesca Summers made the Modern Pentathlon World Championships after graduating from Paris in the summer (copyright: Nuno Goncalves)

EMILY APPLETON (Tennis)

It has been a challenging time. This was my first year of being a full-time pro and taking the leap from juniors was tough! I've also had personal issues but I'm hopefully coming through the other side.

My results have been good though and I've won my two first singles pro titles. My ranking has risen from around 800 at the start of the year to 506.

With all of these different challenges, Sky has been there for me. They have truly given me so much support personally and with my tennis and they've given me the confidence to work hard every day to get closer to my goals.

All of the Scholars are so inspiring and I love following their progress and learn about their sports. I've also been able to play more tournaments and been able to work with a psychologist.

MAX LITCHFIELD (Swimmer)

It's been a rollercoaster! I started the year in high spirits after the World Championships, but things went downhill with the return of my shoulder injury. I tried everything to get back to full fitness and at Christmas it seemed nothing would work!

But we pushed through, the team behind me in Loughborough were unbelievable and got me to where I needed to be at the end of the season - the podium at the European Championships!

Being a Scholar has been amazing. I've learned from some great people and everyone on the team has been so supportive and been there to find the one per cent differences in and out of the pool that will make the biggest differences for race day.

Imani Lansiquot has blossomed in her debut senior season

IMANI LANSIQUOT (Sprinter)

It's been completely transformative. I feel like I've taken the steps to consolidate my transition period from a junior athlete to a senior one, and had my most successful year yet!

Despite the turbulent nature of the season, Sky have been brilliant making me feel really supported along the way, and having that backing undoubtedly helped me handle really tough situations mid-season and resulted in my best season to date.

SAMANTHA KINGHORN (Wheelchair racer)

It's been an exciting 12 months getting to know so many new people and working with my mentors.

It's helped me greatly with my confidence speaking to the media and also knowing a big company believes in me and financially.

JOE FRASER (Gymnast)

It's been a great year. Being a Scholar has opened me to plenty of different horizons that have benefited my career.

I've had so many people so willing to help with everything and anything. I'm so grateful to have the support and it helps motivate me knowing I've got their backing all the way!

Having two mentors has given me a chance to open up about things that will help my career.

