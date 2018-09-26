Scholars look ahead as they celebrate one year of Sky support

Max Litchfield, Joe Fraser, Freya Anderson and Daniel Altmaier have big ambitions

After one year as a Scholar, the athletes reveal their dreams and strategies on dealing with life's challenges in and out of the sporting arena.

How do the Sky Sports Scholars see their journey unfolding? What will they be working on? What will be firing them up?

JOE FRASER (Gymnast)

For the next year, I want to continue to grow and see how I can develop as an athlete and as a person.

FREYA ANDERSON (Swimmer)

I hope to grow in confidence as a person and in my sport! I'm also looking to keep improving and loving my sport and being with Sky makes this possible!

IMANI LANSIQUOT (Sprinter)

I want to continue on the trajectory I'm on, in terms of maturing into a more experienced athlete and young woman. I would like to continue to make the GB athletics teams and get faster along the way!

SAMANTHA KINGHORN (Wheelchair racer)

My next sporting ambition is to qualify for the Dubai World Championships. As a person I'm really looking forward to doing work experience with Sky and maybe looking more into life after sport.

🎈🎇😃One Year On: Rollercoasters, tears, joy, transformations. It's been a lively 12 months. "I feel part of this amazing family because they are not only interested in my sport & training, but even my personal development" https://t.co/Ew7uViV2fM pic.twitter.com/WJsRCD7L3u — Sky Sports Scholars (@SkyScholarships) September 19, 2018

EMILY APPLETON (Tennis)

I want to continue to meet new people around Sky and make the most of what this amazing company has to offer.

I'm looking forward to doing work experience and learning about what goes on behind the scenes. I also plan to continue to meet with my mentors regularly and strengthen what is already a great relationship.

In my tennis, I want to continue rising up the rankings. Having reached my first target of 500 I am now progressing to higher level tournaments and so my goal is to start winning in these bigger events and get my ranking even higher.

Another goal is to continue improving my fitness and mental skills on court as these are so incredibly important for any athlete.

1:25 Wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn on how she fell in love with the sport Wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn on how she fell in love with the sport

MAX LITCHFIELD (Swimmer)

I want to continue to grow! Over the last year I have grown and learnt a lot about myself as a swimmer and as a person.

I will continue to work as hard as I can in the pool and make sure I can grow further out of the pool through the Scholar programme. Anything I can do to improve and change, then I will do it!

ELLEN KEANE (Para swimmer)

It's the World Championships in Malaysia next summer and I want to challenge to become world champion and qualify for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

As a person I hope to continue spreading the awareness of Paralympics around the world and the power of that sport has for all abilities and genders.

2:17 Joe Fraser shows off some magic on the pommel Joe Fraser shows off some magic on the pommel

DANIEL ALTMAIER (German tennis player)

I'm looking forward to sharing great moments from my tennis life with Sky and have the chance to learn as a Scholar off the court at Sky.

I can't wait to be back on court in January and start competing again. I'm feeling great so far and I'm absolutely sure that the hard work is going to pay off with results and also a good ranking. I want to be top 150 in the next 12 months.

As a person I want to learn every day and improve in everything but I can say from my experience there is nothing more important than health. I always want to be positive and share this with my people around me.

FRANCESCA SUMMERS (Modern pentathlete)

I'll keep training and getting stronger in each of the five disciplines and focus on getting selected for the European Championships in Bath next summer. That's also a qualifying event for the Olympics so that's really important for me.

1:16 German tennis player Daniel Altmaier opens up on his injury struggles German tennis player Daniel Altmaier opens up on his injury struggles

MARTA BASSINO (Italian skier)

Sometimes in my sport, it is easy to lose confidence in yourself. There was a time last season when I forgot my potential, I was confused and I thought I was not able to ski and it made me nervous.

I have learnt to see the positive in everything. When the world seems dark and hopeless, I try to find a little something positive to hold on to.

The most important thing for me is learning that when I ski I have to clear my mind, allow myself to ski without over-thinking, to be free and follow my intuition and feet. I want to keep practising that and realise my biggest dreams that I will keep secret for now!

MOLLY THOMPSON-SMITH (Climber)

I have high hopes for achieving another World Cup medal, and being a consistent, all-rounded and healthy athlete.

As a Scholar, I'd like to use my partnership with Sky to get more people participating in and watching climbing. I also want to inspire more women to start believing that being strong and fit and healthy is something to be proud of.