Marta Bassino excited to start skiing season with World Cup opener in Solden

Marta Bassino has dreams of glory in Sweden next February

Marta Bassino cannot wait to fly down the slopes again as the alpine ski season starts with the World Cup opener in Austria after a summer of enjoyable toil.

The 22-year-old Italian Sky Sports Scholar returns to action in Solden in lively spirits and confident on improving what was a disjointed campaign last time round.

Bassino suffered a bad mouth injury and overcame hard falls but bounced back with an amazing second in the Alpine Combined in Switzerland and fifth in the Giant Slalom at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

"I can't believe that the new winter season is already here," Bassino said. "Time flies so fast when you are so focused on you and your goals.

"I can't wait to breathe in and experience that special atmosphere and to feel all those emotions and adrenaline again.

Bassino made the podium in Switzerland last season

"I have worked so hard during the summer - it's time to dance."

Last January was one of the biggest lows in her career, finishing 23rd in Slovenia in the Giant Slalom. She admitted she felt "really sad and confused" and had "lost belief in myself and in my capabilities".

However, after shining in training over the last few months - which included some "super" sessions in Argentina - Bassino feels back on track and cannot wait to compete in Are, Sweden at the World Championships in February.

"The World Championships will be my third and I'm so excited," she added.

"I was really young for my first one and I wasn't really focused and I didn't appreciate how important the event was.

"Then in St Moritz for my second one I had big expectations but made a big mistake in the first round.

"So now I am ready. The dream for this season is a medal at the World Championships, while the World Cup is something that has to be faced race-by-race to get ready for Sweden."