Gymnast Joe Fraser proud of GB after fifth at World Championships in Qatar

Joe Fraser impressed in Doha on his debut in a world final

GB gymnast Joe Fraser was delighted with the team's character despite missing out on the podium at the World Championships in Qatar.

The 19-year-old Sky Sports Scholar, alongside Max Whitlock, James Hall, Brinn Bevan and Dom Cunningham, totalled 248.628, five marks behind Japan, who took bronze behind Russia and champions China.

"We wanted to push for the medals but things happen and now we know what areas we need to improve on for the coming years," Fraser said.

"Fifth in the world against such big countries like Russia and China, we are really happy. Obviously we made a few mistakes along the way but those things happen in sport.

"We trained really hard as a team and we were just looking to get the best result we could. I'm really happy with the way we conducted ourselves on the back of those errors."

The GB quintet, who won silver at the European Championships in the summer in Glasgow, qualified for the final in fifth place.

They started impressively in the final on the rings and vault in Doha, but dropped off the pace on the parallel bars and high bar, picking up on the floor and pommel.

Fraser, making his debut in a world final, added: "I'm happy with what I did for the team in the final.

"I tried to show in my character that I was enjoying myself while doing such a big job which I felt on my shoulders.

"We are such a tight unit though and I'm delighted we all pulled together to come where we did in the team final. Onwards and upwards!"