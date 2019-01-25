Modern Pentathlete Francesca Summers shines in qualifier for World Cup

Francesca Summers is fighting to make the World Cup in Egypt

Going up against the country's top talent is hard enough, but being put on an animal that thinks it's a kangaroo is tough on your spirit - and backside.

Especially for an athlete still coming to terms with life as a full-time Modern Pentathlete after graduating from university in Paris last summer.

Francesca Summers survived the opening World Cup qualifier in Bath and there's one more selection event to go before the GB line-up is decided for the big one in Cairo at the end of February.

So how did the 22-year-old Sky Sports Scholar cope with her lively four-legged friend in the heat of battle?

It was my first selection competition of the year and it went OK and was an interesting one!

It was great to get stuck into this national ranking event and to be able to see my training over the last few months is working and paying off.

The fencing went well with 31 victories and 11 defeats which meant I was in second place.

Swimming was a few seconds down which I was upset about because I have been training really well and feeling really strong in the swimming pool. It didn't quite come together though which was a shame.

The combined (pistol shooting and cross country running for 3.2K) was good. I felt really strong on the run, got my pacing spot on and I'm so happy that I am improving and heading in the right direction with this.

There were really windy conditions, but I still shot well. So with all these together, I was in second place.

In the selection events we do the ride last. And remember, we don't know the horse and the choice is random.

And guess what... I had a bucking bronco who thought it was a kangaroo!

I rode really well but because of the bucking I lost a lot of time penalties and I knocked one pole.

But considering the but the horse I was given I was very satisfied I finished the course in one piece!

So after the ride I dropped to joint third but still feeling happy that I'm definitely heading in the right direction and ready to smash this next season!

I'm now just really looking forward to competing in the next selection competition before the World Cup season gets going.