Marta Bassino shines in Super-G skiing World Cup in Germany

Marta Bassino impressed in Germany in the faster Super-G event

Marta Bassino continued her season's renaissance by producing her best ever result in Super-G on the slopes at Garmisch Partenkirchen in Germany.

With the World Championships between February 5-19 in Sweden around the corner, the form of the Italian 22-year-old could not be better timed.

After making the podium in the Giant Slalom at Kronplatz earlier in January, Bassino secured an impressive ninth spot in the faster, single race event.

"I'm really happy I was able to ski well," the Sky Sports Scholar said.

"After two downhill tests, in which I wasn't satisfied, I reset everything. This was a Super-G fit to my characteristics, with lots of corners, and I only focus on pushing hard.

1:22 Watch Marta Bassino fly down the slopes to make the podium in the Giant Slalom at Kronplatz Watch Marta Bassino fly down the slopes to make the podium in the Giant Slalom at Kronplatz

"I'm so pleased - it's my best ever result in Super-G!

"The podium in Kronplatz gave me a lot of confidence, especially in the Giant Slalom, and when I technically feel good there, I am sure that things will go in the right way in high speed too.

"I move on and it's time to get stuck into training again."

Bassino next races in Maribor, Slovenia in the Giant Slalom on February 1.