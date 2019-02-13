Elise Christie joy at 500m World Cup silver medal in Turin

Ex-Sky Sports Scholar Elise Christie is back on the podium after a turbulent year

Speed skater Elise Christie has opened up on an emotional few months after winning a World Cup silver medal in Italy.

The 28-year-old former Sky Sports Scholar is back to form after smashing ankle ligaments at last year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, crashing out in the 500m final and 1500m semi-finals and getting disqualified from the 1,000m heats.

After finally returning from injury in November, Christie won a silver and a bronze at the European Short Track Championships in the Netherlands.

And at the weekend, she continued her revival by wrapping up the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup series with a silver medal in the 500m in Turin, edged out by home favourite Martina Valcepina.

"Since the Olympic Games it's been quite challenging for me," said Christie.

"I've had a new coach and I had some time out over the summer. I've also only been able to train properly these last few months.

"Since the Europeans I feel like I've been building some positive momentum and I'm really excited about the next three years."

Christie was also part of the mixed relay team that won bronze at the recent World Cup meeting in Dresden.

The final competition of the season will be the World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria from March 8-10.

Christie will be looking to emulate her efforts of two years ago, when she made history by becoming the overall ladies' world champion.