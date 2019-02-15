Marta Bassino proud after World Championships Giant Slalom in Are

Marta Bassino learned some valuable lessons at the World Championships

Marta Bassino said she had no regrets despite making mistakes after putting her "heart and soul" into the Giant Slalom at the World Championships in Sweden.

The Italian 22-year-old Sky Sports Scholar arrived in Are in good spirits after a fine run of form, most notably a podium spot at Kronplatz in January.

Having won bronze as part of the Italian team in the Alpine Team Event on Wednesday, Bassino was back in the Giant Slalom and overcame some very challenging conditions to finish in 13th place.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin, the Olympic giant slalom champion, was pipped to gold by Slovakian Petra Vlhova.

"It was a fight," Bassino said. "I gave my best in each run of the race and I am happy for that because I put my heart and soul into this. I am proud and happy to have no regrets.

"It was a windy, wet and long day, but this is how my sport is. I've tried to seize the opportunity and turn it into a victory, but I made a mistake in the second run and my chance was soon over.

"However, I've learned so much from this event and this is all about experience for the future. These are the ski races, especially the World Championships, that each of us tries to grasp and transform into victory.

"Regardless of the snow, the track and conditions, those who can ski hard and make mistakes fail. You can be sure I am working on this!"