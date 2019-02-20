GB swimmers Freya Anderson and Max Litchfield impress in pool

Freya Anderson and Max Litchfield are in top form after overcoming long-term injuries

Freya Anderson blew her opponents away in Bristol at the weekend, winning seven golds for her club Ellesmere Titans with four season bests.

Fellow Sky Sports Scholar Max Litchfield was also in action in the pool, showing good form at the UCS Long Course Championships in Sheffield.

It was another medal-laden competition for rising teenage star Anderson, with the 17-year-old European champion winning all her seven races.

She secured a season's best in the the 50m and 400m freestyle, 50m and 100m fly, along with a personal best in the 200 IM. There were also victories in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

"Racing at the weekend was really good and I feel that even though I was under heavy training my racing felt amazing," Anderson said.

"I thought my race processes were much better as well. It was a really fun environment and to swim races I don't normally do was so much fun."

Litchfield has just returned from a training camp in Arizona and was competing in front of his home support at Ponds Forge.

The 23-year-old was second in the 200 IM and backstroke, third in the 200 freestyle and sixth and seventh in the 100m free and medley relays.

Litchfield said: "It was a very solid weekend of swims considering the block of work we have been through.

"There are some really positive signs. To be swimming my fastest non-tapered times is really promising and we can only build from that moving forward."

Both British swimmers are next in action on March 15-17 at the Edinburgh International Meet.