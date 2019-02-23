GB gymnast Joe Fraser called up for World Cup in Birmingham

Joe Fraser all set to perform in front of his home crowd in Birmingham

Gymnast Joe Fraser revealed he has mixed emotions after being drafted into the GB team for the World Cup in Birmingham in March.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar was called up after Nile Wilson's enforced withdrawal because of a serious neck injury.

"I'm so happy with my selection," Fraser said. "I'm obviously very disappointed for Nile - someone who I class as one of my brothers.

"We're all really gutted for Nile, he will be in my thoughts all the way through the competition. I've been in the same position as him missing out due to injury last year and he was so supportive of me.

"I'll be doing everything I can to prove I'm worthy of taking his place and will be aiming to do him and my country proud.

"It's also my first major competition in my home city so I'm really excited. I've not competed in Birmingham before so I'm hoping the turnout will be really good.

"I'll have lots of friends and family there who don't get to see what I get up to on a daily basis and gives them an opportunity to see what I experience why I work so hard.

"It's going to be a great competition and the biggest names in the world will be there so I'm really looking forward to getting out there and showing off my stuff."