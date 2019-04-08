Watch Jessica's Parkrun Heroes through Sky On Demand

0:50 Jessica Ennis-Hill presents her Parkrun Heroes Jessica Ennis-Hill presents her Parkrun Heroes

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill presents a series of remarkable, moving and powerful personal stories of parkrunners. Prepare to be moved!

The series features people with health challenges and demonstrates how Parkrun has helped make a difference in their lives.

What is Parkrun?

Parkrun organise free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world.



Parkrun UK supports more than 850 communities around the country to deliver free, weekly, socially-focused events every weekend in public areas of open space. 1.9m people in the UK have taken part since the first event in 2004 and 284,000 have volunteered. All Parkrun events are open to everyone, whether you walk, jog, run or volunteer.



604 timed 5k events for all ages are held on Saturdays, with 258 timed 2k junior Parkruns for 4-14 year-olds on Sundays.



Outside of the UK Parkrun is in a total of 20 countries and has more than 300,000 taking part weekly with more than 1650 events.



Some of those challenges include weight loss, managing illness, mental health and bringing communities together.

Jessica's Parkrun Heroes: Episodes Episode 1 - Jo Eccles Jo Eccles worked as a doctor’s receptionist at the Sloan practice in Sheffield. When Dr. Ollie Hart and his colleagues set up the first GP inspired parkrun in the country she was persuaded to take a leading role. This is the story of how parkrun changed her life. Episode 2 - John Butcher John Butcher is a veteran runner setting records into his late eighties. Together with friends Colin and Snowy this ‘Last of the Summer Wine’ running crew tour in search of new parkrun records. But running is also about dealing with the loss of John's wife. Episode 3 - Buggsie Buggsie is a larger than life character who loves her local Gladstone park. If she’s not appearing in disguise then she’s encouraging new parkrunners. But she is also hiding a secret that she kept from her parkrun friends which she reveals in this moving story. Episode 4 - Rosy Ryan Belfast based, Irish-American Rosy Ryan, is a barrister who’s full of infectious enthusiasm for parkrun and for life. She oozes positivity and a ‘can-do’ spirit. Yet behind Rosy’s smiley demeanour lies a remarkable story of tenacity that is simply inspirational. Episode 5 - Kirsty Morley This is the powerful story of a Warrington single mum Kirsty Morley, who learned to run - from ‘lamp post-to-lamp post’ - to support her little boy Teddy at junior parkrun. It’s also the empowering story of her struggle with mental illness and how rund her. Episode 6 - Gareth Yeoman Welshman Gareth Yeoman had struggled with his weight since his teens. He’d heard the cruel taunts, he’s even hidden away. This is about how he changed his life motivated by his love for his family. He tested his powers of endurance & his unbreakable spirit. Episode 7 - Katie Lee From an early age Barnsley’s Katie Lee suffered from epilepsy. Multiple seizures held her back at school and blighted her life. Aged 18 she wrote her story and that story became this inspirational film. Don’t miss the huge, tearful surprise at the end of the film! Episode 8 - Samuel Olara They call themselves the ‘Ugandan crew’ and every Saturday at Burgess Park, London they bring unbounded joy to Parkrun. They sing, they dance and, as Samuel Olara explains, these former refugees see parkrun as their way of integrating and being real Londoners. Episode 9 - George Webster George Webster presents a George Webster film’: young, Leeds parkrunner STAR George Webster turns reporter in this touching and fun film. Don’t miss his hilarious ‘double act’ with the man known as ‘George’s dad’ or as our reporter calls him ‘George’s agent’. Episode 10 - John MacPhee Parkrunner John MacPhee lives in an idyllic part of Perthshire, Scotland. One day, in his mid-forties, he awoke to find a persistent tremor in his hand. His diagnosis led to a transformational journey that has changed his life and the people closest to him.

You can watch Jessica's Parkrun Heroes On Demand, live on top picks from Monday, April 22, before being aired on Sky Sports Mix from Monday, May 13.