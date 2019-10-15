Paralympian Ellen Keane on inspiring young swimmer in Australia

Ellen Keane and a future Paralympic swimming star perhaps in Gemma!

A recent visit to Australia proved tearful, emotional and inspirational for Ellen Keane and one very young swimmer.....

So what happened to the 24-year-old Sky Sports Scholar from Dublin.....

I was in Australia recently and a dad - who follows me on social media and lives in Sydney - messaged me to see if I would like to meet his daughter who has an arm like me.

She's called Gemma, is a swimmer and only nine and we planned a surprise for her.

I headed down to Bondi beach with my best friend who is a swimming teacher and we met Gemma's dad. She was in the water and I shouted out to her that "Ellen Keane was here!". She said "what are you talking about?" and just looked at me.

I waved at Gemma and she started freaking out! Her reaction was just priceless and so overwhelming. It was so cute. My friend was also bawling!

She ran back into the water and got her sister and when I started waving at her she was freaking out as well! I finally got to speak to Gemma who was a bit quiet to start with but she told me she is dreaming of going to the Paralympics.

It was all such a lovely surprise. She told me she loved looking at my photos on Instagram and she made jokes about her hand.

I agreed that it was great being able to make light of your arm and I told her that it's amazing having something many other people don't have.

I feel so lucky and privileged to be able to do what I do and meet such cool little kids like Gemma.