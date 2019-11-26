GB swimmers Freya Anderson and Max Litchfield shine on ISL debut in London

Freya Anderson and Max Litchfield were in rival teams in the new International Swimming League

Freya Anderson smashed a record and Max Litchfield helped his team into the final in the USA as the Sky Scholars starred in the International Swimming League.

The last leg of the revolutionary, franchise-based league took place at the London Aquatics Centre with four of the eight teams from Europe and the United States battling to make the finals in Las Vegas in December.

The 18-year-old Anderson, representing the Italian-based Aqua Centurions team, finished fifth in the 200m freestyle, clocking 1 min 53.33 secs, beating Fran Halsall's time from 2009.

"It really was just an amazing weekend," Anderson said.

"Holly Hibbott (who swims for Stockport) and I both went under the record so that shows that the British girls are finally moving forward in the 200 free.

"I don't tend to think about the times afterwards - more on the process and what I did and didn't do so well - so I can fix that next time.

5:05 Max and Freya open up about the drama and thrill of performing at the World Championships Max and Freya open up about the drama and thrill of performing at the World Championships

"But it was my first senior British record and I had three personal bests which is really cool. It was such a fun competition though.

"I was really nervous before as I hadn't met my team or even raced in the ISL. I had some confidence as my first meet of the year earlier in November went fairly well.

"It was also strange to see my GB team-mates swimming on different teams. It really was a great show and I think that's set a standard for how swimming meet should be held. It shows swimming is heading the right way!"

Litchfield, also making his ISL debut, was racing for Energy Standard and was up against home favourites London Roar that included Olympic champion Adam Peaty.

"The event was just an incredible experience and the crowd were incredible," Sheffield-born Litchfield said.

"The sport is evolving, changing and developing with every ISL meet and it is an honour to be part of the evolution of the sport I love.

"The ISL means everyone plays a part. It is a team-oriented event and every point, every finish, every race counts.

"It all came down to the wire with the last event on Sunday - the Skins race. It was an incredible finish and we just outscored the London Roar 467.5 - 458.5 to take victory in the European Derby and book our place in the Las Vegas final.

"I cannot wait - let's go Team Energy Standard!"