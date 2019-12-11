Drone Racing finale on Sky Sports

0:32 DRL is back for a new season on Sky Sports DRL is back for a new season on Sky Sports

Clocking up speeds of 0-90mph in less than one second, the 2019 DRL Allianz World Championship season comes to a thrilling conclusion Sky Sports on Wednesday.

The 'most futuristic sport on the planet' enters its fourth season, with faster drones, more insane crashes and incredible First Person View racing around some iconic sports venues.

Twelve pilots will navigate high-speed DRL Racer4 drones through large-scale, neon-bright gates around complex, video-game-like courses in iconic venues around the globe, including three professional sports stadiums, home to legendary NFL, MLS and MLB teams.

Watch DRL pilots blast through narrow tunnels, spin around hairpin-tight turns, and dive down buildings at alarmingly fast rates for the chance to be crowned the 2019 DRL Allianz world champion.

Tune in on Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports will show 11 weeks of action, featuring 22 hour-long episodes every Wednesday until December across a range of exciting courses that promises all the thrills and spills of the high-speed action.

Each level features semi-finals and a final, so every week we will bring you two hours of back-to-back drone-filled drama as the pilots battle towards the Phoenix finale.

0:29 Level 5 Level 5

The season heads to the extraordinary setting of Phoenix in the latest episode. Here, the final takes place - Phoenix: Level 5 Final 2.

Level 6 in Phoenix then marks the last regular event of the season as temperatures heat up in this desert race with pilots battling it out on a multi-level course comprised of tight turns and fast straights.

0:23 Level 6 Level 6

Catch the action at 4pm and 7pm this Wednesday on Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 145).

Drone Racing League is the global, professional drone racing circuit. For more information on the league, its pilots and drones follow this link.