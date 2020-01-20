Alpine skier Marta Bassino makes fourth podium of season after impressing in Italy

Marta Bassinowas thrilled with a fine show in the Italian alps

Italian skier Marta Bassino had an emotional weekend in front of her home fans as she graced the podium for a fourth time this season.

The Sky Sports Scholar began the campaign with her first World Cup gold in Killington in the giant slalom a month ago and the form shows no sign of slowing down with a third in the parallel giant slalom in Sestriere.

It was the fourth time Bassino made the podium of the season as French skier Clara Direz secured her first career victory.

"What a day! It has been so emotional competing at home, in front of so many fans," Bassino said.

"Maybe the blue course is a bit faster at the bottom but at the end of the day, you need to go fast from top to bottom.

"They have been two magic days. On Saturday I was a little bit upset about the result but I turned the page and I focused on Sunday's race.

"Every day is different and every race has his own story and I'm so proud to have been able to get this third place in Sestriere, in my region Piedmont!"

American star US star Mikaela Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 249 points ahead of Slovak Petra Vlhova, with Italian Federica Brignone 11 points further back in third.