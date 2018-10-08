Sky Scholar Molly Thompson-Smith ends climbing season on a high

Molly Thompson-Smith has bounced back from hand surgery earlier in the year

Molly Thompson-Smith wrapped up her climbing campaign in stunning style by standing on top of the podium at the British Lead Climbing Championships.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar only returned to the walls earlier in September for her first competition since rupturing her fingers and needing a major operation on her hand in January.

That was at the World Championships in Innsbruck where she just missed out on a final spot, but this weekend she was flying again at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena to finish top and conclude a frustrating season with a huge smile.

"I'm so happy to have won this competition after such a tough year," Thompson-Smith said.

"It was a stressful weekend with a lot of pressure. I had never lost at this event since being old enough to compete in the senior category, but the standard was higher than ever this year.

"I managed to top all the routes in every round, and even kept my head together in the final, coming out as the last competitor knowing that if I fell I'd lose the provisional first place I had.

"So I'm really pleased with my performance. Now my season is really over, and I'm psyched to climb hard on rock and put everything I have into preparing for next season."