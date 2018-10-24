Gymnast Joe Fraser looking to impress at World Championships in Qatar

Joe Fraser is in good spirits after bouncing back from a bad training injury

Gymnast Joe Fraser is gunning for more British medals as he returns to the big stage at the World Championships in Qatar.

The 19-year-old Sky Sports Scholar will line up with double Olympic champion Max Whitlock, Dom Cunningham, James Hall and Brinn Bevan in the event that starts on Friday.

Fraser and his GB team-mates are in buoyant mood after their impressive show at the Europeans in Glasgow in August when they just missed out on gold to the Russians.

"I'm so looking forward to this competition," said Fraser, who only returned to action in the summer after suffering a serious ankle injury in training just after Christmas.

"I was in Qatar last year so we've already got a feel for the arena. I can't wait to get out there and show everybody what we can do.

"We've been training at the Lilleshall centre over the last few weeks so we've got that special bond.

2:17 Joe Fraser reveals how he's hit back from injury, plus spins his pommel magic Joe Fraser reveals how he's hit back from injury, plus spins his pommel magic

"We all know how we can help each other and support each other and we're all just looking forward to getting stuck into competition."

The team qualification gets going on October 26 with the team final three days later.

The All-Around competition is on October 31 with the apparatus finals on November 2/3.

Fraser was crowned All-Around champion at the World trials at the London Open earlier in the summer.