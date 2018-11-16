Gymnast Joe Fraser on valuable lessons at World Championships in Qatar

Joe Fraser enjoyed a lively week in Doha for the World Championships

Britain's men did not make the podium at the World Gymnastics Championships, but that's not dented Joe Fraser's optimism on what they can achieve.

The 19-year-old Sky Sports Scholar, alongside Max Whitlock, James Hall, Brinn Bevan and Dom Cunningham, were brushed aside by the heavyweights of Russia and champions China, but there were many positives to come out of Doha.

Joe opens up on how he handled a major spillage on the plane to Qatar and going up against his idols...

It was a very lively start to my World Championships and we had some fun even before we made it to Qatar. On the flight I was asleep for most of it but the lads had to wake me to have our meal.

I went to pick up my cutlery and managed to spill the drink all over my lap. It wasn't a good start but it was quite funny - for everyone else anyway!

We had some great weather, but we also had two very big storms that were crazy and it took some serious driving skills and determination to get to the gym.

We then got stuck into what's called Podium Training which went really well and it was an opportunity to get in the competition arena and essentially do a trial run of what we'd do in the competition.

It was good to get used to the environment. I made a few mistakes, but it was a good base to build on. Team qualification was on the Friday which I couldn't wait for. There were a few days to relax after training and competition so we went to the Aspire Torch hotel which is in the middle of the competition complex.

The views were beautiful and the pool was on the 19th floor and you can see the stadium that will hold the World Cup in 2022. We got to go 50 floors up which is a memory I'll have with me forever. I'm so grateful to be able to create such memories with my team-mates.

And so it was time for the qualification. I made some mistakes and these things can happen but the important thing is how you regroup and prepare for the next routines that make you as a professional athlete.

It was a good opportunity for me to come back from the errors and show that I can still perform even after disappointment. As a team we qualified fifth with mistakes so the main aim was to improve on that and see what we could do.

Being in a team final gave me more nerves and I always get like that when I know it's for the team and not just myself.

My way of dealing with this is by reminding myself of all my routines preparation which helps me relax and just enjoy myself as that's one of the most important things to do when you do this.

GB's team in good spirits after a challenging World Championships

Being in the training gym with the best eight teams in the world was crazy. It's very easy to just admire the gymnastics they are doing and not get involved having your warm-ups as well - especially when you are competing against your idols and they are recognizing you it can be quite surreal.

With it not being my first major competition, I felt I handled that well and was able to focus on what I needed to do rather than be distracted by watching everyone else.

In the team final I wanted to show my best gymnastics and I felt I did that in multiple areas.

As a team we had a few mistakes and we still managed to finish fifth in the world. I'm very proud of everyone involved in this result and we now have a base that we can go off to prepare for future competitions.

We are still a very new and young team so it's good for us to know what direction to go in to get in among the medals.

I'm really looking forward to getting back in the gym and I know the areas I want to improve, and I just can't wait for it. Let's get it started!