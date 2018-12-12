Marta Bassino satisfied with Super-G opener in St. Moritz, Switzerland

Marta Bassino is looking forward to competing in front of her home fans

Downhill skier Marta Bassino was in good spirits after showing signs of form in her first Super-G race of the World Cup season in Switzerland.

American Mikaela Shiffrin continued to dominate the headlines on the slopes in St. Moritz, but the 22-year-old Bassino was buoyed by her 16th spot after a shaky start to her World Cup campaign.

The Sky Sports Scholar said: "It was a good beginning considering that it was my first Super-G of the season as I didn't race in Lake Louise in Canada.

"I am really happy about my skiing technique. I probably lost a bit of time in the final part of the track because the jump was crucial to earn a very high speed.

"But this is my starting point and I know that I can do really well in Super-G. I just need to work and improve and I have to gain more confidence, but this is one of my seasonal goals.

"Now I am looking forward to my home race in Val Gardena in northern Italy. I'm so enthusiastic for this.

"The races in Italy are the best of the season and the Italian supporters are always special!"

Bassino will race in Italy on December 14.