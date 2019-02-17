Michael 'Venom' Page open to Paul Daley rematch in the UK

4:30 Highlights of Michael 'Venom' Page against Paul Daley in the quarter-finals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix from Bellator 216 Highlights of Michael 'Venom' Page against Paul Daley in the quarter-finals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix from Bellator 216

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has opened the door to a rematch with Paul Daley in the UK.

The Bellator MMA rivals clashed on Saturday night with Page earning a unanimous decision victory in the most notable fight ever between two Brits.

The fight was in Connecticut but Page thinks British fans will want a second fight. He said post-fight: "It's not done. I'm somewhat happy getting the win. But I'm not happy with how it ended so it might mean bringing this fight to the UK in the future.

"I would love for that to happen. I want him on his back. I was chasing that knockout from the start but he was defensive and inactive."

Page's victory progressed him into a scheduled meeting with Douglas Lima in the semi-final of the Welterweight World Grand Prix tournament. Daley, meanwhile, has had 59 pro MMA fights but has lost two in a row.

"Where does he go? I believe he should retire because he isn't good enough," Page said. "The reason he's at the level that he is? Because he can't get past the top echelon of this sport. He reminds me of Arsenal!"

Page criticised Daley's wrestling tactics, saying: "He was talking about being able to knock me out but he ran for the whole first round then just wanted to wrestle.

"That was my first five-rounder but I was physically better than him.

"He is a veteran and, regardless of all the talk, understood that he could not stand with me. But he burnt himself out because that isn't his game. I didn't feel in danger off my back, he was just holding. So I understand why the judges gave me the rounds.

"I was chasing the win. He wasn't. He was playing it safe."

He finally revealed the turmoil of preparing for such a significant fight after the loss of his father.

"I'm not happy with my performance," Page added. "I'm proud of myself because it wasn't a physical battle, it was a mental battle."

