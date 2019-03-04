Gymnast Joe Fraser wins All Around title at English Championships

Joe Fraser wins a fifth title but knows there's plenty of work to do

Joe Fraser was in buoyant but reflective mood after being crowned English gymnastics champion for a fifth time as he continues his preparation for a crucial few months.

It has been a lively couple of weeks for the 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar who was recently drafted into the GB team for the World Cup in Birmingham because of Nile Wilson's injury.

Fraser was delighted to have won the All Around competition in Ilford, east London at the weekend, but with big qualifying events on the horizon, he knows he cannot take his foot off the gas.

"I'm so happy to win again, but I've had some time to reflect on all my disciplines and I know where I need to improve," the Birmingham gymnast said.

"We started on the Floor and it was a new routine for me, so I was mainly focused on keeping that clean and experience it in a competition environment. I had some good landings and was very happy with how it went.

"Next was the Pommel Horse and I felt a bit nervy with it being a new routine. After starting well, I fell in the middle, but a big thing I've learnt throughout is mistakes happen.

💪🤸‍♂️🇬🇧BRUMMY BOY! Mixed emotions for @Joefrasergb who makes GB World Cup team for Birmingham in place of injured Nile Wilson. "I'll do everything I can to prove I'm worthy of taking his place & will aim to do him & my country proud" @BritGymnastics https://t.co/AupXA5CE80 pic.twitter.com/XZZQARqFTH — Sky Sports Scholars (@SkyScholarships) February 23, 2019

"I dusted myself off and finished off the routine and still managed to finish fourth. On the Rings I had a new strength move, so I was very happy to get that done and stick my dismount.

"Vault wasn't the best I've done but it was clean and gave me a chance to think about improving that in time for the British Championships coming up.

"I was happy with most of my Parallel Bars routine, although I missed out one of my elements which had my start value down by 0.5 so I know exactly where I need to improve there.

"By the time I got stuck into the High Bar I was really tired. I still managed to pull out a decent routine and it was a good way to end the competition.

"Overall, it's made me very happy with where I am with my training in the run-up to the British Championships(March 16/17 in Liverpool) and the World Cup (March 23 in Birmingham)."