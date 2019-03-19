Gymnast Joe Fraser on winning gold at British Championships and learning lessons

Joe Fraser and coach Lee Woolls enjoy their reward in Liverpool

Two gold medals and he's still desperate to get better.

Joe Fraser is striving to be the best and there is no finer example than his reaction to the British Championships.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar came out on top in the Parallel Bars and a nervy dramatic High Bars final which included three big release and catch elements which helped him to a score of 13.350 and gold.

Joe gives a full account of his golden run in Liverpool's Echo Area...................

"It was a very interesting, challenging British Championships and a bit up and down but I've learned a lot.

My lessons are mainly based on keeping energy levels high throughout long periods because it felt like the competition was going on for many hours. But I can't complain about two golds so I'm very happy.

On the first day of competition I started on the horizontal bar and I was quite nervous for this apparatus as it can be quite a difficult one to compete.

2:15 Joe Fraser takes you behind the scenes at a training camp ahead of the British Championships Joe Fraser takes you behind the scenes at a training camp ahead of the British Championships

I was happy to get through with a clean routine though, despite catching one of my release elements on one arm.

Next was on to the floor and I was happy with all of my landings and got a good score.

I fell in the middle of the Pommel routine and had a major error at the end which obviously wasn't the way I wanted it to go but mistakes happen and we have to remember this.

I showed strength and a good dismount with the rings, I had a decent landing in the vault and finished up on the parallel bars where I performed a good routine with a minor landing deduction.

It wasn't the best day of competition for me but there are areas I can learn from and I'm happy for that.

2:17 Joe Fraser reveals how he's bounced back from injury to win medals, plus he spins his magic on the pommel Joe Fraser reveals how he's bounced back from injury to win medals, plus he spins his magic on the pommel

Going onto the finals day knowing I had the Birmingham World Cup a week later my coach and I decided it would be better for me to perform two of the four finals I made and rest up ready for this.

So I started on the parallel bars and performed a good routine which I was very happy with and won gold.

Next was the high bar and won another gold so I was really happy with this.

Working on my stamina is a major thing and I can take all this into the future and I'm looking forward to the World Cup in my hometown Birmingham at the weekend.