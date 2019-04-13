Joe Fraser impresses with fourth at European Gymnastics Championships in Poland

Joe Fraser was in fine form in Poland but narrowly missed out on the podium

Joe Fraser was "gutted" but "proud" after just missing out on a medal in the All-Around final at the European Championships in Poland on Friday.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar qualified in sixth for the final in Szczecin and impressed on the vault, rings and bars to finish fourth with a score of 84.365, just 0.033 marks behind Marios Georgiou of Cyprus.

It was tough to take after battling to another fourth at the World Cup in Birmingham at the end of March, but the Birmingham gymnast was in good spirits on his career progression.

"I'm happy with my performances and I'm really proud of myself," Fraser said.

"Yes, it's gutting to come so close to a medal but it's still pretty amazing to finish fourth in Europe.

GOLDEN JOE! 2 golds at the British Champs but Joe Fraser is not standing still. "It was a very interesting & challenging competition & abit up & down but I've learned a lot - especially on keeping energy levels high"

"Going after the world champion I felt the pressure but I composed myself and worked on my landings. I'm really happy to have done so well on that.

"In the Pommel my coach told me to swing and just let myself go for it. I wanted to just go for it today and left it all out there.

"This is a big stepping stone for me and shows I'm up there on the big stage and I have more to come in the future.

"To come away with a PB on international level I can't be disappointed. "I'm just frustrated to get so close to a medal. It's all positive and I'm just looking forward to the World Championships in Qatar."