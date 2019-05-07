UK Sport appoint Sally Munday to replace Liz Nicholl as new CEO

GB Women's hockey team won a first Olympic Gold during Munday's time as CEO

The CEO of England and GB Hockey Sally Munday will replace Liz Nicholl as the CEO of UK Sport in the autumn.

Nicholl announced her intention to step down from the role in November last year after joining UK Sport in 1999 originally in the role of director of elite sport.

Munday joins after 10 years in her role at England and GB Hockey where she has been CEO since 2009.

Munday said: "The past decade has been such a successful period for Olympic and Paralympic sport in this country and I am absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to lead UK Sport and follow in the footsteps of Liz Nicholl.

"I know from personal experience that the UK Sport team have played such a key role in supporting the National Governing Bodies and their athletes in what has been an unprecedented period of success both in terms of medals and bringing major sporting events to this country.

"I am extremely excited to join UK Sport at this particular time, not only in the lead in to Tokyo 2020 but also the opportunity to implement the new UK Sport strategy leading to Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024.

"I love the ambition of the new strategy; both in continuing to support our athletes to light up the stage to make our nation proud, but also realising the social and community impact that is possible through our Olympic and Paralympic role models and the work that they and our National Governing Bodies can do."

Nicholl will depart in July before Munday takes up the role so there will be a member of the UK Sport team appointed on an interim basis in the time between.

Nicholl said: "I am really delighted with Sally's appointment.

Nicholl leaves UK Sport after joining in 1999

"She is highly respected in the industry, has experience across all areas of our business and will be able to build on the success of UK Sport and the high-performance system to date and drive the delivery of the new strategy.

"I look forward to working with her over the coming months to enable a smooth transition."