Conor McGregor: I was in the wrong for April bar fight

Footage emerged of Conor McGregor appearing to punch a man in a bar in April

Conor McGregor has promised to "be better" after apologising for his involvement in a bar fight in April, saying "I was in the wrong".

Footage emerged earlier this month of the former MMA star appearing to punch a man following an altercation in an Irish bar in April.

"I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did," McGregor told ESPN2.

"It was five months ago and I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But that doesn't matter, I was in the wrong and I must take accountability, take responsibility.

McGregor retired from MMA in April

"I owe that to the people that have supported me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people that trained me in martial arts. That's not who I am.

"That is not the reason I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.

"I have been making steps and continuing to make steps to do better and be better, to see it (the footage) is like a dagger into my heart as a young martial artist."

McGregor, a former two-weight UFC world champion, announced his retirement from MMA in April.

McGregor was beaten in his last fight - a return to the UFC after a two-year hiatus - by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 after submitting to his rival midway through the fourth round.