Simone Biles equals Vitaly Scherbo's World Gymnastics Championships medal record

Simone Biles has equalled Vitaly Scherbo's medal record

Simone Biles has won her 23rd World Gymnastics Championships medal with gold on the vault to draw level with Vitaly Scherbo.

American Biles achieved the feat in Stuttgart on Saturday but could not add another in the uneven bars.

Biles competes in the vault

The 22-year-old successfully defended her vault title on Saturday by sticking the landing on her two vaults, a Cheng and an Amanar, for a score of 15.399.

Biles holds 17 gold medals across four championships against 12 for Belarusian Scherbo, who competed in five world events between 1991 and 1996.

Biles' compatriot Jade Carey took the silver on 14.883, with Britain's Ellie Downie third on 14.816, to take Biles level with Belarusian Scherbo.

Biles had the opportunity to make it 24 in the uneven bars, but failed to repeat her silver-medal performance from last year as she finished fifth.