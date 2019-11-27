Rainbow Laces Day: TV legend springs surprise at outdoor workout

1:01 Who's the TV legend donning his rainbow laces and hijacking an outdoor aerobics class for 'Come Out Active' week? Video via Aviva Who's the TV legend donning his rainbow laces and hijacking an outdoor aerobics class for 'Come Out Active' week? Video via Aviva

A famous face from 90s telly brought extra energy and excitement to an outdoor aerobics class to mark Rainbow Laces Day!

City workers were left stunned as the TV favourite led a surprise flash workout in the heart of London's financial district.

Passers-by were also encouraged to join in the session outside the St Helen's skyscraper, the HQ of Sky Sports' Team Pride partners Aviva.

Team Pride is a coalition of brands committed to supporting Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which is helping to 'make sport everyone's game' by raising awareness of LGBT inclusion.

Aviva hosted the workout as part of a series of fitness classes happening across 13 of their UK offices this week, with employees being encouraged to 'Come Out Active' by wearing their rainbow laces with pride, joining in a wellbeing session, and becoming an LGBT ally.

Stonewall research shows that four in 10 LGBT people feel sport isn't as welcoming or inclusive as it should be. "That's a shame and not right, so I got together with Aviva because we believe that we can do something to change that," said the special guest instructor.

So who stunned the session?

The TV legend was... Mr Motivator! Derrick Evans' workouts were a staple of breakfast shows in the 90s and he is still going strong at the age of 67.

Employees at Aviva HQ in London were stunned to see Mr. Motivator in the building!

"On what was probably one of the coldest places I've ever worn my unitard, I went to surprise Aviva's employees and passers-by! And boy was it worth it," he said.

The fitness guru got staff and passers-by moving in the heart of the City

"I believe that fitness should be fun, and something everyone can do together.

"By grabbing a pair of rainbow laces and encouraging people to 'Come Out Active', we can create a community we're all proud to be part of! EVERYBODY SAY YEAH!"

Now 67, Mr. Motivator still knows how to rock a unitard

Stonewall's director of sport Robbie de Santos said: "It's brilliant that Mr Motivator and Aviva have come together to encourage people to 'Come Out Active' and support our Rainbow Laces campaign.

The TV legend was happy to pose for pics with fans to mark Rainbow Laces Day

"Sport and fitness can be great ways of bringing people together, whether friends, families or colleagues.

"This collaboration is a great example of organisations and celebrities coming together to play their part in kicking discrimination out of sport."

The annual activation of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign - which is supported by Sky Sports - is under way now and runs into the first week of December.

Contact us if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT+ inclusion in sport.