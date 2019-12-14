WWE SmackDown: Firefly Fun House arrives at Miz's home

Bray Wyatt took the Firefly Fun House into The Miz's home as events took a very dark twist on SmackDown

The build-up the match between Bray Wyatt and The Miz took a macabre twist when the Firefly Fun House arrived at the latter's home.

After Wyatt targeted Miz's family last week, Renee Young sat down with The A-Lister in his Los Angeles home to talk about the reasons he has taken an interest in the welfare of Daniel Bryan, the changes that he has gone through in his life and his state of mind heading into his match against the Universal Champion at TLC on Sunday night.

However, the interview was suddenly interrupted when a screaming Maryse looked at the baby monitor and saw the horrifying sight of their daughter Monroe playing with the felt friends of Firefly Fun House.

When they ran to her room, they found her with a doll that was wearing a Friend-like mask.

So while The Fiend may not be directly involved on Sunday night, he may still be making his presence felt when Wyatt steps between the ropes for the first time since creating his Firefly Fun House.

Roman Reigns slammed Dolph Ziggler off a ladder in SmackDown's final act

Reigns sends a message to Corbin

Following the chaos in Kofi Kingston's one-on-one match against King Corbin, The New Day battled Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in an impromptu tag team match which did not exactly put a stop to the mayhem.

At the height of the action, Corbin & Ziggler introduced handcuffs and got their team disqualified as they prepared to subject Kingston to the same humiliation that Roman Reigns suffered last week. Seizing the opportunity, The Revival soon joined in to completely neutralize Big E.

Before Kofi could be covered in dog food, however, Reigns emerged and proceeded to lay waste to everything in sight.

When the numbers looked like they were taking their toll and the ladders came out, The Big Dog turned the tables in epic fashion. He hurled Ziggler off the top of the rungs and through the announce table to send a strong message to King Corbin that he is coming for him this Sunday at TLC.

Bayley used the finisher which was her trademark on the independent scene, the Rose Plant, to beat Dana Brooke

Champion Bayley despatches Brooke

After Dana Brooke laughed at Elias' musical ridicule of Bayley backstage, the SmackDown women's champion challenged Dana to meet her in the ring.



Despite the efforts of her powerful foe, Bayley ultimately reigned supreme, taking out Dana's knee before ramming her into the canvas face-first with her former Rose Plant finisher for the definitive three-count.

With Lacey Evans absent from SmackDown it appears Bayley will not make a title defence at TLC on Sunday and her record of competing on every non-Saudi pay-per-view of 2019 will end.