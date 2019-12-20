WWE SmackDown: What next for Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt?

A restyled Daniel Bryan made his return at TLC and could make his presence felt on tonight's SmackDown

Daniel Bryan's bizarre war with Bray Wyatt takes centre stage on the final SmackDown before Christmas tonight.

At TLC, a mix of shock and elation gave way to a cathartic release of Yes! chants after Bryan's payback-driven return left the Universal Champion battered and befuddled.

With a new look which is a throwback to the times of Bryan Danielson on the independent scene, Bryan has put the champion on notice - and his targeting of SmackDown's top singles title has signalled intentions of potentially presenting Wyatt another challenge.

How will Wyatt respond to Bryan's brazen assault? Can Bryan use the Yes! movement to overcome the Universal Champion's mind games? And how long will it be before The Fiend is summoned?

The New Day continue to dominate the SmackDown tag team division

Nakmura & Cesaro challenge New Day

Following a successful title defense against The Revival at TLC, The New Day will face Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a non-title contest tonight.

The first time these teams met, the Intercontinental Champion and The Swiss Cyborg answered the champions' post-Thanksgiving open challenge, but a well-timed Trouble in Paradise carried Kofi Kingston and Big E to victory.

Can Sami Zayn's stable secure a major victory under non-title conditions or will the champions continue their dominance?

Bayley took down Dana Brooke on last week's SmackDown but they meet again tonight

Brooke issues Bayley challenge

Last week, Elias played matchmaker, but Dana Brooke did her own bidding this time around as she took to social media to challenge Bayley.

Brooke spoke about how last week's match was all about showing the WWE universe what she is capable of, and while the champion accepted the challenge, she insists her title will not be on the line.

"Well there's your first mistake," she wrote in reply. "Trying to impress the WWE universe. And even though you don't really deserve another shot with me, I'll allow it. Just not for my championship."