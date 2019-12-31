WWE: Rusev, Liv Morgan destroy Raw wedding between Lana and Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley's Raw wedding to Lana was not the romantic occasion either party expected it to be

Lana and Bobby Lashley's Raw wedding was completely destroyed by the surprise appearances of Rusev and Liv Morgan.

The ceremony actually began as expected - despite the Rusev Day chants - but things quickly started to unravel when the officiant got to the part where any man or woman should "speak now or forever hold their peace".

First to arrive was Lana's first husband, who was swiftly dispatched by Lashley. Next was Lashley's first wife, who caught a bouquet to the face from The Ravishing Russian. And then, after the increasingly harried officiant asked for a third time whether anybody objected, Morgan reappeared.

The former Riott Squad member has been off screen for some time after a vow that she was going to come back and "be real" - that reality is seemingly a relationship with Lana, with whom she initially pleaded to reconsider her marriage decision before a full-scale catfight on the floor.

And then, when it looked like the wedding might finally happen, the giant cake separated to reveal Rusev, who absolutely obliterated Lashley while Lana watched before having her face shoved in the cake by Morgan.

Randy Orton levelled AJ Styles with his trademark RKO after initially feigning injury

A textbook Viper strike from Orton on Styles

Randy Orton gave an impassioned speech to the Raw crowd in which he informed them of the severity of the knee injury he sustained at a recent house show, stating it may see him miss WrestleMania.

His most likely opponent at that event, AJ Styles, then arrived to hear the words for himself as Orton spoke of a knee problem which may even ultimately end his career.

Styles even went as far as kicking away one of Orton's crutches but his sense of security was entirely false, as the Viper struck with another RKO out of nowhere, his knee seemingly fine.

Samoa Joe has become embroiled in Kevin Owens' war with Seth Rollins and the AoP

Joe and Owens join forces

The ongoing domination of Seth Rollins' impromptu faction with the AoP has led to the formation of a unique union between Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

Joe and Owens have been perennial occupiers of the grey area between face and heel but have been united in recent weeks by their shared contempt for the Kingslayer and Co.

Last night, all five men were involved in a vicious pull-apart brawl as tensions between them approach full boil.

