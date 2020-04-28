World Pool Championship postponed until January

David Alcaide of Spain is the current World Pool Masters champion

The next World Pool Championship will now take place in January having originally been slated for October.

Matchroom Pool acquired the rights in perpetuity to host the World Pool Championship from 2020 in an agreement with the WPA earlier this year.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the decision has been taken to postpone the event until the new year.

Emily Frazer, Matchroom Pool COO, said: "The World Pool Championship is a prestigious event and should be the most important event on the calendar for professional pool players. Following our acquisition, we are extremely eager and excited to stage the event, however it is our first time and we are focused on making it right.

"The event will boast 128 of the top male and female players across the globe, it is important that all 128 deserving players are able to participate and are not restricted by the current climate.

"With the second half of 2020 filling up with postponed live sport and especially Matchroom Multi Sport events, moving the World Pool Championship to the new year also gives us space to make room for other tournaments.

"The World Pool Championship will now sit at the beginning of the calendar, making January the right fit for the re-schedule and starting 2021 on a great high - a small silver lining."

