Youth Orchestra's Sky Sports News tribute!

Children from around the world have joined forces for a unique musical moment - an orchestral version of the Sky Sports News theme!

A massive 330 members of the Virtual Youth Orchestra came together digitally to produce their own version of the David Arnold-written theme.

The familiar music has been the backdrop to all of the breaking sports news but has never been reproduced by such a global effort, with youngsters from the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Denmark, Japan, South Africa, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Ghana and Nigeria taking part in the recording.

Youth Showcase founder Alex Pope has underlined the importance of music difficult times like this.

"Our passion is to spread awareness of how music can really benefit the well-being of young people during tough times like we are in at the moment," Pope told Sky Sports News.

The Virtual Youth Orchestra hope to use the video of the performance - which can be seen by clicking on the video at the top of this page - to raise awareness about the work the group does in reaching out to young people and improving their mental wellbeing during the difficult experience of lockdown.

To learn more about the work the Orchestra does in terms of connecting children through music and how you can get involved, click here.