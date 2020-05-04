Coronavirus: Sport England CEO Tim Hollingsworth says sport faces 'unprecedented challenge'

Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth says the coronavirus pandemic will affect 'sport at every level'

Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has warned sport faces an unprecedented challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic amid warnings that fans will not return to stadiums in the near future.

Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee will hear how several sports have been affected by the health crisis on Tuesday.

Hollingsworth, one of those taking part, believes sport can play a huge role in how the country comes out of the lockdown.

"There is no question that Covid-19 represents an unprecedented challenge to sport at every level," he told The Guardian.

"Although it's natural that much focus is on what happens in the world of professional sport, the benefits of community sport and activity to physical and mental health have surely never been more important - particularly as part of healthy lifestyles which can guard against the risk of illness in the first place and as a crucial part of reducing social isolation.

"One thing for certain is that, when we start finally to emerge from the current lockdown, sport at grassroots level can and should be part of the solution to bringing communities back together, helping to repair the damage this period has brought to our social fabric, and keeping people fit and healthy."

English Football League chairman Rick Parry, UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger, England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison and his Rugby Football Union counterpart Bill Sweeney have also been called to the evidence session.