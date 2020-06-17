Sky Sports supercharging National School Sport Week at Home

National School Sport Week at Home will take place between June 20 and 26

Sky Sports has teamed up with the Youth Sport Trust to ensure no child misses out on sports day during National School Sport Week.

Due to social distancing, school closures and lockdown measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic, youngsters faced the possibility of missing out on what is a big part of their summer.

However, Sky Sports and the Youth Sport Trust have combined to 'supercharge' the annual week through a series of virtual sporting challenges designed to promote children's well-being all from the comfort of their home.

On Wednesday's announcement, Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: "At Sky Sports, we are all passionate about sport and the power it has to unite people.

"National School Sport Week at Home will help inspire schoolteachers and families all across the country to help get children active. We are delighted to be able to help supercharge the campaign."

The event will take place between June 20 and 26 and anyone signing up will receive videos and activity cards to help them plan a series of challenges across the week for their families, neighbours, friends or colleagues.

Sky Sports Scholar and British world champion gymnast Joe Fraser is also backing the week and said: "It's a great opportunity for us all to get active and involved. Giving us all the opportunity to try some new sports and experiences. Enjoy yourself, get involved and have fun."

This latest initiative builds on the long-term relationship between Sky Sports and charity following the launch of Sky Sports Living for Sport in 2003, with over half a million young people taking part in the initiative over the past decade.

For more information and how to get involved and challenge yourself or others, visit www.youthsporttrust.org/nssw