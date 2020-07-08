The 2020 World Pool Masters has now been cancelled and will return in March

The 2020 World Pool Masters, originally scheduled to take place in Gibraltar, has been cancelled and will return in March next year.

The event was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but the decision has now been taken to cancel this year's event, rather than postpone it.

The World Pool Masters will return to Gibraltar in 2021 with a new qualification and invitation process. It will take place at Europa Point Sports Complex from Thursday, March 25 until Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Despite this set back in 2020, together with HM Government of Gibraltar, we are committed to returning on March 25, 2021 with the most successful World Pool Masters to date. Emily Frazer

"Despite a recent surge in live sport; we still face a lot of uncertainty within the events industry. Pool is a worldwide mass-participation sport that does not get the credit it fully deserves. Our ongoing aim and passion at Matchroom Pool is to drive and propel the sport to the next level of professional exposure it has never reached," said Emily Frazer, Managing Director of Matchroom Multi Sport.

"Due to the recent difficulties of COVID-19 and the challenges it has presented, it is important we look at the bigger picture and establish what is best for the event and the players. Broadcaster schedules are packed with live sport, limited numbers on-site and scale of production, international travel is a roadblock and live spectatorship is an ongoing unknown factor.

"It is a first for us to cancel an event and not a decision made easily, however for the future of the World Pool Masters and to maintain the changes implemented in recent years to evolve the event; we must ensure we put on a great show that is competitive, available and enjoyable to our viewers at home as well as our live spectators.

"Despite this set back in 2020, together with HM Government of Gibraltar, we are committed to returning on March 25, 2021 with the most successful World Pool Masters to date."

For those on the move, we will have Pool and Snooker news covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.