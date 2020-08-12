News News

WATCH: The Women's Sport Debate live

Coverage underway on the Sky Sports YouTube channel - watch live stream here

Last Updated: 12/08/20 5:02pm

Watch the Women's Sport Debate show, followed by the Women's Sport Debate: The Reaction, live on Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The Women's Sport Debate show will take a detailed look at how the trajectory of women's sport has been impacted by COVID-19, whether this period of time could provide opportunities for women's sport and what the next steps must be.

Ebony Rainford-Brent, Will Greenwood and Tamsin Greenway will join host Caroline Barker, alongside Joanna Coates, UK Athletics chief executive, and Tammy Parlour MBE, co-founder of the Women's Sport Trust.

Immediately following the debate, the conversation will continue with Women's Sport Debate: The Reaction presented by Hannah Wilkes.

This will delve further into the issues discussed and Wilkes will be joined by Angela Ruggiero, Sue Anstiss MBE, Maggie Murphy and high-performance netball coach and broadcaster Dan Ryan.

