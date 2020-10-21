News News

Weber Cup: Anthony Simonsen bowls perfect 300 score

Bowling's answer to the Ryder Cup, the Weber Cup pits Europe against America in a transatlantic tenpin tussle!

Last Updated: 21/10/20 7:22pm
USA's Anthony Simonsen bowls a perfect 300 game, only the eighth in Weber Cup history and the first individual on since 2013
Team USA star Anthony Simonsen struck perfection with a score of 300 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on Wednesday.

The moment of glory for Simonsen, 23, came in the opening match of the afternoon session against Europe's Dominic Barrett.

It was the first individual score of 300 since 2013 and Simonsen became just the eighth player in Weber history to strike perfection to the jubilation of his team-mates.

Chris Barnes' USA side are aiming to make it three in a row after they defended the title against Europe in Las Vegas in 2019.

