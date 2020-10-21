Weber Cup: Anthony Simonsen bowls perfect 300 score

1:28 USA's Anthony Simonsen bowls a perfect 300 game, only the eighth in Weber Cup history and the first individual on since 2013 USA's Anthony Simonsen bowls a perfect 300 game, only the eighth in Weber Cup history and the first individual on since 2013

Team USA star Anthony Simonsen struck perfection with a score of 300 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry on Wednesday.

The moment of glory for Simonsen, 23, came in the opening match of the afternoon session against Europe's Dominic Barrett.

It was the first individual score of 300 since 2013 and Simonsen became just the eighth player in Weber history to strike perfection to the jubilation of his team-mates.

Chris Barnes' USA side are aiming to make it three in a row after they defended the title against Europe in Las Vegas in 2019.